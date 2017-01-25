Kaabil movie review: Overwhelming, magical and a feel good film

The treatment of the plot is so captivating that it will give you tears of joy while you leave the theatres.

Rating:

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Yami Gautam, Rohit Roy, Ronit Roy, Girish Kulkarni

A lot has been written about the clash between ‘Kaabil’ and the highly anticipated Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Raees’, but it must be said that director Sanjay Gupta and producer Rakesh Roshan have made a film which will touch your heart. Rich on content, ‘Kaabil’ would have done wonders if it would have been released with any other film as well.

Rohan (Hrithik Roshan), a blind man and a dubbing artist by profession, meets Supriya, (Yami Gautam) for an arranged marriage proposal. She is an independent woman who is blind but a pianist by profession. The two click and fall in love and eventually get married. Their lives turn upside down when a local goon Amit Shelar (Rohit Roy) rapes Supriya along with his friend. Situation becomes even worse when Supriya commits suicide and leaves Rohan helpless. Soon after, Rohan seeks help of cop Chaube (Narendra Jha) to get justice.

Madhav Shelar (Rohit Roy), enters to rescue his younger brother Amit and then starts the revenge drive of Rohan. What happens next is predictable but yet thrilling to watch.

When the film was announced with the name of Sanjay Gupta as a director, the reviewer was sceptical, considering his previous works, ‘Jazbaa’ being the most recent example, but Sanjay Gupta totally stands out with ‘Kaabil’. He made an honest attempt to hold the grip of the film till the last frame. The film has no extraordinary plot but the treatment is so captivating that the film will give you tears of joy while you leave the theatres. ‘Kaabil’ is probably the finest film of director Sanjay Gupta.

Kudos to producer Rakesh Roshan for remaining successful in making a film which is high on emotions. He is one of those makers in the industry who makes films for both the masses and the classes, the ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ franchise being the obvious example.

The plot of the film will bring back memories of some films, one being 'Badlapur' which was also an intriguing revenge saga. And a scene of Rohit Roy dragging a steel rod will remind you of a scene in Aamir Khan's 'Ghajini'.

Hrithik Roshan proved that if given a brilliant script that has a scope to perform, he will nail it and that's what he has done with ‘Kaabil’. He played a role of a blind man with so much conviction that the character looks real. His helplessness of not being able to get justice on his wife's murder is touching. Guess he gives his finest performances when he plays a physically challenged role. ‘Koi Mil Gaya’ and ‘Guzaarish’ were exceptionally good.

The very beautiful Yami Gautam just steals the show. Her chemistry with Hrithik is just like a steaming mug of coffee. From the beginning of the film, you will be in awe of their brewing love story. Narendra Jha and Girish Kulkarni are good as investigative tough cops. Suresh Menon is good in his small role.

Special mentions to the villianous Roy brothers who will make you feel disgusted with their evil acts. The two are just a visual treat on screen. Music by Rajesh Roshan is melodious and songs aren't an interruption in the flow of the story.

The highpoint of ‘Kaabil’ is that, the plot of the film is very okay but the screenplay is intelligently played out. The film won’t bore you even for a second. ‘Kaabil’ is overwhelming, magical and a feel good film. The film is one of the most interesting revenge sagas made in the recent times.