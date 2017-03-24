The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Phillauri movie review: A great blend of emotions and believability

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 2:23 pm IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 3:01 pm IST

Anshai Lal directorial stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in the lead roles.

A still from the film.
 A still from the film.
Rating:

Director: Anshai Lal

Cast: Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma, Mehreen Pirzada

Romance is the most explored genre in the Hindi film industry, but at times, few love stories leave a mark and Phillauri is surely one of them. Director Anshai Lal will take you into a dreamy world where true love has no boundaries, with this film.

Kanan (Suraj Sharma), a Canada based rapper comes to India to marry his childhood sweetheart Anu (Mehreen Pirzada) but he is still in search of himself. Meanwhile, a family pandit advice Kanan and his family to make him marry a tree since, he is a Manglik, before marrying Anu.

A very helpless Kanan marries the tree and his life changes upside down. A beautiful ghost Shashi (Anushka Sharma) who resides in the same tree that Kanan marries inadvertently gets married to the young man. Then begins the funny chase of the two in unravelling the mystery. 

The mystery unfolds and Shashi reveals her incomplete love story with Phillauri (Diljit Dosanjh) to Kanan and Anu. What happens next is what you have to find out. 

Debutante director Anshai Lal does a phenomenal job of picking up a subject which has two parallel stories. Defining romance in the past and the present day is a task which he handles sharply. First half looks slow and goes in the characters’ establishment but the second half melts your heart. The narrative of the film looks a lot like Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal but Phillauri has its own historical backdrop as a saving grace. In fact, one sequence in the film reminds you of Lawrence D'souza's cult romantic film Saajan. 

The climax of the film blows your mind and you come out of the theatre with tears of joy and a heavy heart. Kudos to the producers Anushka Sharma, her brother Karnesh Sharma (Clean Slate Films) and Fox Studios for making us believe in a dreamy fairytale like Phillauri. 

Music of the film is soulful, especially the touching and melodious Dum Dum and Sahibaa. One of the noticeable things in the film is its plot which is spread across two different eras. The film beautifully travels from 1919 to 2017. 

Anushka Sharma, as a funny ghost and a secret poetess before Independence does justice to her role. Diljit Dosanjh makes you fall in love with him in his doper Sufi singer role. Suraj Sharma is funny with his silly expressions. Debutante Mehreen is adorable as a loving would be bride. Manav Vij is convincing as a strict brother in his short role.

Overall, Phillauri is a perfect watch this weekend which makes you laugh and cry, also redefining romance on celluloid. The film has a great blend of emotions and believability at the right place, though the pace of the film is slightly slow in the first half which might bore the audience. 

Tags: phillauri, anushka sharma, diljit dosanjh
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranbir's niece turns six, Kapoors come together for celebrations

2

BJP flag hoisted in school to celebrate UP win

3

Viral footage of bull thrusting horn in matador's butt

4

Women get blended orgasms through these sex positions

5

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

A baby spa in Perth lets babies between two days to six months get hydrotherapy and a massage with various health benefits. (Photo: Instagram/BabySpaPerth)

These babies getting a spa treatment will make your day

Aydin Buyuktas from Turkey came to the US to experiment with his drone snapping and on-ground photography to produce unbelievable photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Turkish photographer makes mind-bending landscapes using drone snapping

More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

Adorable canines on display at International Pet Show in Romania

Donald and Ivanka Trump were recently seen posing with a golden shovel and the internet went crazy by putting their photoshop skills to use. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka make it to funny photoshop memes

The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Portobelo Festival showcases Panama's diverse traditions

Chef Misuki Moriyasu uses salads to make her cakes for people who like to eat healthy. (Photo:Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Japanese chef creates colourful salad cakes for healthy eaters

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham