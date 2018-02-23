The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Feb 23, 2018 | Last Update : 12:55 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Welcome To New York movie review: A brain-dead endorsement of IIFA

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Feb 23, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2018, 8:55 am IST

Enter the theatre at your own risk or at least carry a punching bag along with you if you are unfortunate to see it.

Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from 'Welcome to New York.'
 Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in a still from 'Welcome to New York.'
Rating:

Director: Chakri Toleti

Cast: Diljit Dosanjh, Sonakshi Sinha, Karan Johar, Boman Irani, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh and others

Are Bollywood films really made to entertain the audience or to promote their own lobby and people associated to it? What was debut director Chakri Toleti thinking while making this film? The film is a yawn fest which will test your patience at every second. Looking at the kind of the film it is, it is a shame on the Indian film industry to even support or market it. Big stars, big banners, it's a bloody money and power game.

Teji (Diljit Dosanjh), a recovery agent aspires to become an actor someday. Jeenal (Sonakshi Sinha) aspires to be a famous fashion designer. The two bag a lucky ticket to an award show in New York.

Lara Dutta, who has been working for show organiser Gary's (Boman Irani) event since ages, demands a partnership in the company, but Gary refuses to do so. Lara plots Teji and Jeenal to take revenge from Gary. The plan goes haywire when Karan Johar (as himself), the host of the show, gets kidnapped. Will Lara win over Teji and Jeenal's dreams?

Director Chakri Toleti clearly directs this self-proclaimed entertainer to make an entry in Bollywood. The film has no head or tail. The background score is noisy, and the characters Chakri has shown are shallow and not even close to funny. The film looked even bad than a media assignment. The best part of the film is its interval. In fact, the only comic punches are the ones shown in the trailer. Don't expect anything beyond that in the film.

The most annoying part of the film is Karan Johar's double role. The only good thing is that he openly acts effeminate which is commendable, but he is even worse than Bombay Velvet here. Dijlit Dosanjh is average, and Sonakshi Sihna is a total waste especially when she has a good screen time amidst the whole jing bang. Boman Irani is noticeable, but Lara Dutta is just about okay in her grey shade role. Riteish Deshmukh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Rana Daggubati, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif are fillers and nothing more.

The film is a torturous endorsement of IIFA. The only question popping up in your mind is, 'What is it?' Is it a film or a fancy documentary on IIFA Awards in New York. Enter the theatre at your own risk or at least carry a punching bag along with you if you are unfortunate to see it.

Tags: diljit dosanjh, sonakshi sinha, welcome to new york, karan johar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety movie review: Easy-breezy affair with bromance till the brim

2

SpaceX launches Spanish satellite, 2 others from California

3

In Mexican cartel country, priests have uneasy ties with narcos

4

Wife divorces husband in Dubai for charging £100 everytime he gave her a lift

5

‘SRK looked like alien, Janhvi no threat to Sara’: Abhishek Kapoor ridiculed stars?

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham