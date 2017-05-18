The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 18, 2017 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Hindi Medium movie review: It is not a film, it's an experience!

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : May 18, 2017, 11:03 am IST
Updated : May 18, 2017, 11:03 am IST

Many directors have tried making films on India’s education system but ‘Hindi Medium’ is by far the finest.

A still from the film.
 A still from the film.

Education of children in India has been a sensitive issue forever. It is no secret that education has become more of a money-making business and underprivileged kids are suffering due to quota system, especially in private schools. Director Saket Chaudhary's film ‘Hindi Medium’ talks about such issues.

Raj Batra (Irrfan Khan), a boutique owner in Chandani Chowk, Delhi, lives happily with his childhood sweetheart and now wife Mita (Saba Qamar) and daughter Pia. Raj is a simple guy whereas Mita is fashionable and an extrovert. The two want Pia to get admission in one of the biggest schools in Delhi. They both try hard but to no avail.

Later, they find out that Pia could get admission in RTE (Right to education) quota in a posh school for which they decide to act poor. Along with Pia, the two leave their sprawling bungalow in South Delhi and move to Bharat Nagar, which is a slum. Shyam (Deepak Dobriyal), Raj's neighbor meets them and their life changes upside down. Will Pia get into the school her parents want her to study through RTE quota or will they get caught in their self-weaved game?

Director Saket Chaudhary, who earlier directed ‘Pyaar Ke Side Effects’ and ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’, ‘Hindi Medium’ is his third directorial and undoubtedly the best one too! He dealt with such an arguable subject with so much ease. Many directors have tried making films on India’s education system, be it ‘Paathshaala’, ‘Faaltu’ or ‘Chalk and Duster’, but ‘Hindi Medium’ is by far the finest film on the aforementioned theme. Aamir Khan's ‘Taare Zameen Par’ might be an exception since it is brilliant in its own ways.

But Saket has definitely arrived in 2017 and should be given his due as a director. This film is a big slap on those who brutally panned him for making  ‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’, which also was a box office disaster. Way back in 2006, PKSE was a good attempt for his debut and the film was declared a sleeper hit. The plot and screenplay by Zeenat Lakhani and Saket Chaudhary is interesting. Also, the length of the film is 133 minutes which is apt for the film and Sreekar Prasad should be rewarded for this. The writers remain successful in telling a story so beautifully that one would want to see more of it. It is a rare occasion where a critic finds it difficult to find a flaw in the movie. How nicely the narrow streets of old Delhi are shot. The only flaw if one could spot is during the climax when a bunch of government school kids perform in English school, there school dress changes to white from blue. But again, when the film is a masterpiece, then such blunders can easily ignored.

Three cheers to producer Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films for putting finances in such an honest script. It is very important for a producer to choose a saleable subject and invest moolah in a secured film. ‘Hindi Medium’ is the best amalgam of the two. Though there aren’t any songs in the film but the recreation of ‘Oh ho…’ and ‘Suit Suit’ is groovy. The only song ‘Hoor’, featured in the opening credits, is soulful.

Irrfan Khan isn't an actor, he is an institution of acting. He is so flawless and natural that you won't move your eyelids even for a second when he is on screen. His transformation from a romantic husband to a sobbing and helpless father is breathtaking. Saba Qamar shines bright in her Bollywood debut. She is hot, beautiful and most importantly, a great actor. Known for his perfect comic timing, Deepak Dobriyal makes you laugh less and cry more in this one. As a man who is dealing with poverty, he plays an applauding role in the film. Amrita Singh plays this brash and strict principal of a posh English school with so much conviction. From kids to rest of the cast, is exceptionally good . Shout out to the casting director Taran Bajaj who made this film look even more relatable and interesting.

‘Hindi Medium’ is not a film, it is an experience! The film might come across as a children's film but it is recommended to each and every strata of society. A must watch! You will surely come out of the theatres with tears of joy.

Tags: hindi medium, irrfan khan, saba qamar, movie review
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Google I/O 2017 Conference: Day 1 for AI

2

Cannes film festival Day 1: Deepika Padukone looks ravishing!

3

Delhi gets its first ever fully air-conditioned bus stand

4

Apurva Asrani, writer of Simran, shouts out at Kangana for lying about being the co-writer

5

Five million Galaxy 8 units sold in 25 days: Samsung

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham