The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 05, 2018 | Last Update : 09:17 PM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Blackmail movie review: A chaotic yawn fest

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHIT BHATNAGAR
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 7:27 pm IST

Considering the trailer that was funny enough to tickle your funny bone, the movie is not even near to it.

Screengrabs from Blackmail trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T Series)
 Screengrabs from Blackmail trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube/T Series)
Rating:

Director: Abhinay Deo

Cast: Irrfan, Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Pradhuman Singh, Anuja Sathe Gokhale, and Omi Vaidya.

How far one can go to promote any product especially when it is about selling a toilet paper roll? It seems director Abhinay Deo knows it all especially when he is a film director and not a marketer. He forayed into Hindi films with Delhi Belly (2011) which was a laugh riot and easily an Aamir Khan’s brain child. With films like Game (2011) and Force 2 (2016) post that, Abhinay clearly misses out on making quality cinema. Known for choosing his film scripts wisely, Irrfan has no clue how the film will turn out be as ‘Blackmail’ is a big goof up on screen.

Dev (Irrfan) blackmails his wife Reena (Kirti Kulhari) and her lover Ranjit (Arunoday Singh) after he catches them red handed in his bedroom. It becomes bad to worse when Dev tells his plan to his office colleague and the blackmailing goes haywire. In the meantime, Ranjit fools his wife Dolly (Divya Dutta), a rich, brash daughter of a local goon to pay the ransom amount to Dev. Will Reena and Ranjit be able to prove themselves innocent?

Considering the trailer that was funny enough to tickle your funny bone, the movie is not even near to it. With all the unnecessary fillers in the film, endorsing a toilet paper is a no-brainer either. The male protagonist indulging into a masturbation act after every ten minute that has no relevance except for a full proof of his miserable sex life with his wife but film is about the blackmailing and not his sexual desires. Stealing photos of smiling women (even from the boss’s cabin) from colleagues’ desks isn’t a great deal! Hire a woman for this; it’s a legal act after all.

A lousy boss played by Omi Vaidya overpowered the main premise and there is hardly any scope for the plot. In the name of intelligent comic drama influenced by western cinema, Abhinay Deo brings out his worst as a director. The pace of the film is slower than a tortoise, damn!

The film promises no surprises except for the cringe worthy presentation of five odd people dealing with their own mess. Keeping the sensibilities of Indian masses in mind, Blackmail doesn’t even fit into that category too. ‘Humpty Dumpty had a great fall’!!! Thank god, they have a ‘Judwaa 2’ or a ‘Golmaal Again’ to fall back. However, the film zips through its constant compelling engaging story but it leaves you cheated in the end. You look for a clever twist but there is none! And yes, Bewafa Beauty does bewafaai too; wonder it is Urmila Matondkar’s come back after 10 long years. However, her item song forces the story to move forward but then where are her latkas and jhatkas that could have been the saving grace of this exceptionally boring film.

Generally, Irrfan is the obvious asset in any film he does but Blackmail is too far from it.  No matter, he is the master of his craft but in this one he is futile and not true to his character of a helpless husband. Blame it all on the fussy screenplay. Even a good actor like him couldn’t save the film. Kirti Kulhari is mildly good but her less screen time does enough damage. Seems like, Omi Vaidya is still in ‘3 Idiots’ hangover. His expressions and dialogue deliveries are replica of his previous performances including ‘Dil To Baccha Hai Ji’. Divya Dutta is lousy and has nothing much to do in the film except for spying her gold digger husband. Arunoday Singh is a ‘large’ actor with a ‘small’ acting. Pradhuman Singh and Anuja Sathe Gokhale are passable.

Blackmail is an epic fail and a complete mismatch of what served in the trailer. ‘Trailer ne blackmail kar diya’!

Tags: irrfan khan, blackmail
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

2

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

3

Watch: Ranbir and Deepika dance on Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and it’s what we feel

4

Nokia 6 2018, 7 Plus and 8 sirocco launched in India with Android One software

5

John Abraham's Parmanu to finally release on 4 May

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham