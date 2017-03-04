The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Mar 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:24 AM IST

Entertainment, Movie Reviews

Logan movie review: Inside the heart of a reluctant hero

THE ASIAN AGE. | SUMEET KAUR
Published : Mar 4, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Mar 4, 2017, 2:04 am IST

There are a few digressions in the film that, though dispensable, seem to exist to dwell on the quasi-familial setup.

A still from the movie Logan
 A still from the movie Logan
Rating:

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Boyd Holbrook. Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant
Director: James Mangold

Logan, the latest film in the X-Men origins series, is set somewhere in the future, wherein our protagonist lives with Caliban near the border of Mexico, and looks after Professor Charles Xavier. With his powers now diminishing, Logan looks tired and weather-beaten. He can no longer heal himself, and looks old, as does Charles, now a nonagenarian, whose sublime mind is slowly and steadily losing a battle against degenerative diseases, resulting in seizures and paralysis for those surrounding him. The two intend to live a quiet, ordinary life before going out into the sunset when, instead of death, an 11-year old mutant, Laura Kinney/X-23 knocks at their door. She is as much a product of the pharma-military-industrial nexus as Logan himself, perhaps more. X-23 was created and raised in a laboratory, along with a number of other children, whose mothers were impregnated with the sperm of mutants. She is a runaway and is sought after by the men at Transigen, the company whose founder, Trask, was responsible for injecting Logan with adamantium.

Most of Logan shapes out as a road movie. The trio — Logan, Charles and Laura — hit the road to escape Donald Pierce and Dr Zander Rice, and reach a safe haven in North Dakota where Laura can reunite with other mutants from Transigen. They argue and squabble along the way, lending a semblance of a filial relationship that each of them has been denied. Laura becomes the curiously quiet, wide-eyed granddaughter to Professor X’s worldly-wise grandfather figure.

Logan, not unlike its predecessor, The Wolverine (2013), steers towards existential musings. The Wolverine saw its protagonist getting infected and thus losing his ability to heal himself. It posed a grave question for a character whose allure in the Marvel universe rests on his immortality and hell-bent resilience, but there is a simmering aggression and pain underneath, an alienation, for having outlived almost everyone he ever cared for. In the year 2029, there are very few organic mutants left. Following the events of X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), the mutants have become forces of popular culture, finding currency through comic books and toys. Laura reads an X-Men comic book in which the coordinates of her “Eden” in North Dakota are specified, leading Logan to brush it aside as myth-making. Another mutant carries a Wolverine doll. It is self-reflexivity at its best and also most bewildering.

There are a few digressions in the film that, though dispensable, seem to exist to dwell on the quasi-familial setup. Our trio enjoys a hearty meal with a family whom they helped on the way, and for the first time in years, get to sleep in comfortable beds. It is a moment of ultimate contentment — of moksha — for Professor X, brilliantly portrayed by Patrick Stewart in his last outing as this character.

Hugh Jackman, also playing Wolverine for the last time, finds new levels to dig into. He is terminally ill, is slowly dying of adamantium poisoning. His claws have lost their alacrity — one could argue, even sharpness, as though he has been scraping at his own being for too long to carve out a meaning of his prolonged existence. Before he sees that one glimmer of beauty in ordinary life, we see a glimmer of his old self — gruff, agile, slasher-esque. As mentioned above, the Wolverine is now a mythical figure, a myth that was restored in the 2013 prequel. The young mutants at Eden get scissor-happy while our protagonist is passed out, and trim his Mel Gibson-ish beard to make him resemble the iconic comic book hero — an attempt to perpetuate and, perhaps, keep the myth of the Wolverine alive, specially when, stripped of his invincibility, he is merely James Logan.

The writer is programmer, Lightcube Film Society

Tags: x-men origins, hugh jackman, logan, patrick stewart

MOST POPULAR

1

95-year-old Holocaust survivor under same roof as Nazi descendant

2

Eat and run: 100 customers enjoy food at Spanish restaurant, leave without paying

3

Boy swims 5 kms with hands and legs chained in Tamil Nadu

4

Dancers pays hilarious tribute to Baba Ramdev with yoga dance

5

Being 'too fit' can also ruin a man's desire for sex

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Delhi-based Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear winter colllection at the Paris Fashion Week inspired by cosmic love. (Photo: AP)

Manish Arora showcases 'Cosmic Love' at Paris Fashion Week

A young couple with a baby on their hands made the best use of leftover cardboard boxes after moving from Melbourne to Sydney, Australia, by recreating their favourite film scenes using a bit of their creativity. (Photo: Twitter/ @our_boxoffice)

Couple and son recreate famous pop culture scenes using cardboard boxes

Haitian natives walk down the streets to celebrate with drama, song and dance. (Photo: AP)

Haitians liven up last day of Carnival celebrations

23-year-old OIeksandra Kutas made her way down the ramp at the New York Fashion Week to become the first Ukrainian on the wheelchair. (Photo: AFP/Instagram - OleksandraKutas)

Wheelchair model from Ukraine is first to go down ramp

The Vintage Car Rally held at Horniman circle had cars as old as 1921 as their owners drove down to win prizes in different categories at the rally. (Photo: Debasish Dey)

Vintage Car Rally celebrates old world charm of Mumbai

The carnival is a religious festival dating back more than 200 years in an ongoing pagan-Catholic blend of religious practice in the region (Photo: AP)

Confluence of pagan and Catholic cultures in Bolivian carnival

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham