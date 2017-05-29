The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Swedish satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sofia Coppola awarded Best Director prize

ANI
Published : May 29, 2017, 9:33 am IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 9:33 am IST

'The Square,' by writer-director Ruben Ostlund, is the follow-up to his 2014 international hit ‘Force Majeure’.

Sofia Coppola
 Sofia Coppola

Mumbai: The 70th annual Cannes Film Festival came to an end on Sunday, with bestowing the Palme d'Or on Swedish satire 'The Square.'

'The Square,' by writer-director Ruben Ostlund, is the follow-up to his 2014 international hit ‘Force Majeure’, which explores Swedish art, commerce, politics and national identity.

The movie stars Claes Bang, Dominic West and Elisabeth Moss.

Sofia Coppola took the prize for best director, while Joaquin Phoenix and Diane Kruger earned acting honours, and Nicole Kidman was awarded a special prize at the event.

Here's the complete list of the winners:

-Palme d'Or: The Square (dir: Ruben Östlund)

- 70th Anniversary prize: Nicole Kidman

- Best actress: Diane Kruger, 'In the Fade' (dir: Fatih Akin)

- Best actor: Joaquin Phoenix, 'You Were Never Really Here' (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

- Best director: Sofia Coppola, 'The Beguiled'

- Camera d'Or (best first feature): Jeune Femme (Montparnasse-Bienvenüe) (dir: Leonor Serraille)

- Best short film: 'A Gentle Night' (dir: Qiu Yang)

- Best screenplay: 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (dir: Yorgos Lanthimos), 'You Were Never Really Here' (dir: Lynne Ramsay)

- Jury prize: 'Loveless' (dir: Andrei Zvyagintsev)

- Grand Prix: '120 Beats per Minute' (dir: Robin Campillo)

Tags: cannes 2017, 70th cannes film festival

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

US: Burglar breaks into restaurant, then cooks himself sandwiches, fries

2

India's 1st under-river metro tunnel to be completed next week

3

Pigeon being used for drug trafficking caught in Kuwait

4

Crowdfunding page raises thousands to buy drinks for Manchester heroes

5

'Jumping jacks are a killer': SRK and Gauri celebrate AbRam's 4th birthday

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Muslim devotees around the world prepare for the holy month of Ramadan in Malaysia, Pakistan, Palestine and Egypt among other countries. (Photo: AP)

Devotees mark the commencement of the holy month of Ramadan

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was recently photographed photobombing a group of people and the Internet photoshopped him into funny situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Here's what the Internet did when Justin Trudeau photobombed prom-goers

Yahav Draizin uses popular characters to creatively give life to everyday objects. (Photo: Instagram/YahavDraizin)

Man adds interesting pop culture twists to everyday objects

Owing to her job Computer Engineer Rebeca Abrantes hardly has any girlfriends and instead has a lot of 'bros' so she decided to do something fun and have the same pre-wedding experience with them and the photos are hilarious.(Photo: Instagram/fernandoduquefotografia)

Computer engineer bride has funny photoshoot with her 'bros'

The mnth-long carnival in Lagos is celebrated by Nigerians with pomp and fanfare and song and dance. (Photo: AFP)

Nigerians celebrate colourful cultural carnival in Lagos

Armenian-based illustrator Edgar Artis makes colourful fashion sketches using food, flowers and other objects creatively.. (Photo: Instagram/EdgarArtis)

Armenian illustrator uses different objects in fashion sketches creatively

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham