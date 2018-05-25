The Asian Age | News

Entertainment, Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein arrives to surrender in assault probe

AP
Published : May 25, 2018, 5:18 pm IST
The woman, Lucia Evans, was among the first to speak out about the film producer.

Harvey Weinstein.
Harvey Weinstein has arrived at a police station in New York where he is expected to surrender himself to face criminal charges in a sexual assault probe.

Weinstein stepped from a black SUV and walked slowly into a Manhattan police station before a crowd of news cameras. He didn’t answer respond to shouts of his name.

Two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press the case includes a woman who has said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex during a meeting at his office in 2004.

The woman, Lucia Evans, was among the first to speak out about the film producer.

An official says the charges are likely to include one other victim who has not spoken publicly.

The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the investigation.

Lawyers for the film producer have said all allegations that he forced himself on women were “entirely without merit.”

