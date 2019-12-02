Monday, Dec 02, 2019 | Last Update : 12:25 PM IST

Entertainment, Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio refutes Brazilian president's claim that he funded Amazon fires

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2019, 10:02 am IST
Updated : Dec 2, 2019, 10:02 am IST

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Hollywood actor funded nonprofit organisations who are behind the Amazon forest fires.

Leonardo Dicaprio. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: Leonardo DiCaprio has refuted the accusations made by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro that the Hollywood actor funded nonprofit organisations who are behind the Amazon forest fires.

"While worthy of support, we do not fund the organisations targetted," DiCaprio said in a statement shared on his Instagram handle, adding that he would maintain his support to the Brazilian people working to save the forest.

"I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators, and the general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians," the statement read.

Without providing any evidence to support his claim, President Jair Bolsonaro had blamed the Hollywood actor for making donations to nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) that he claims that contributed to the forest fires that ravaged the Amazon rainforest earlier this year.

"Leonardo DiCaprio is a great guy, isn't he? Donating money to set the Amazon on fire," he said while addressing his supporters outside the Presidential Palace in Brasilia, as reported by CNN.

Bolsonaro in the past has been criticised for not taking enough measures to protect the Amazon rainforest. Earlier this year, he had rejected a 20 million dollar aid offered during the G7 summit in France towards the cause.

