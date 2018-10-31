Actor Anupam Kher pulls out as FTII Chairman citing 'busy schedule'

The actor is mostly in news for his portrayal of Dr. Manmohan Singh through ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

October 11, 2017 marked the date of Anupam Kher taking over Gajendra Chauhan’s position of being the chairman of FTII and a year since, the actor has already reportedly put in his resignation from the position.

On being appointed as chairman of FTII, Anupam Kher had posted on Twitter, "I feel deeply humbled and honoured to be appointed as the Chairman of iconic #FTII. I will performa my dutires to the best of my abilities."

Kher had even told Times Of India, "How I can enhance, how I can make my contribution, that is what is important," adding further, "It's a very important day for me as seldom it happens that you become chairman of the place where you once were a student. I am not going to start this journey thinking about the previous things. I am a very hopeful person and I have never begun anything while thinking about any controversy or negativity. I will go with a clear mind and do as much work as I can. The teacher inside me will teach the students some things and in return I will also learn a lot from them. For me, this tenure will be an extremely important learning experience. It's important to have the right intention, which I have. I will go there and see what is to be done."

The actor, most in news for his portrayal of Dr. Manmohan Singh on screen through his upcoming film ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, has quoted his ‘busy schedule’ as the reason of resigning from the highly regarded post.

Apart from The Accidental Prime Minister, Anupam also runs his theatre company Actor Prepares and has projects like One Day: Justice Delivered, Mrs. Wilson, New Amsterdam and more.