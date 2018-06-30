The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jun 30, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

This guy tried to kiss my ear and said ‘I love you baby’: Swara Bhasker

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 10:12 am IST

Swara Bhaskar revealed an unpleasant incident of casting couch in the film industry.

Swara Bhasker.
 Swara Bhasker.

Mumbai: Swara Bhasker is one feisty Bollywood actress who is never afraid to call spade a spade. She has proved time and again that she is a woman with a firm viewpoint and a mind of her own. Swara, who was a guest at the Express Adda, talked at length about sexual harassment in Bollywood and feminism.

On being asked whether Swara had faced the casting couch, she shared an ordeal where a man, who said he is the manager of a big producer, kept asking the actress about her residential details.

Swara recalled, “When I got out this guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said ‘I love you baby’ and I kind of did that (gestures shirking away) so he got a mouthful of my hair so I was just like… so that kind of stuff happens. It’s all a part of casting couch, right?”

The 'Anaarkali of Aarah' actress also shared her thoughts on feminism. She said, “Feminism is about a thought that there should be equality amongst the genders. And equality not just of representation but equality of opportunity and equality of accountability, which is something that not just women but a lot of communities in India have not had, whether it is caste, whether it is women. And for me, feminism is about giving women choice. So if some women choose to be conservative or choose to deny themselves their own rights, what can I say? I think it is completely legitimate to ask those women that why do they want to tie themselves down?”  

On the work front, Swara was last seen in Kareena Kapoor Khan-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' which proved to be a box-office hit.

