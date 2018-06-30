The Asian Age | News

Sanju box-office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film rakes in rs 34.75 crore on day one

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 30, 2018, 12:45 pm IST
Updated : Jun 30, 2018, 12:44 pm IST

Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' has opened to positive reviews as well as to a good opening on Friday.

Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju' poster.
 Ranbir Kapoor in and as Sanjay Dutt in 'Sanju' poster.

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Sanju' has opened to positive reviews as well as to a great opening on Friday. The Rajkumar Hirani directed Sanjay Dutt biopic was one of the hotly anticipated films of the year. The film has collected a huge Rs 34.75 crore on day one leaving behind Salman Khan's action thriller 'Race 3'.

Noted trade analyst Taran adarsh wrote, "Non-holiday... Non-festival release... Yet, #Sanju packs a PHENOMENAL TOTAL on Day 1... Emerges the BIGGEST OPENER of 2018 [so far]... Also, Ranbir's HIGHEST OPENER to date... Expected to cross ₹ 100 cr in 3 days, as per trends... Fri ₹ 34.75 cr. India biz."

The Rajkumar Hirani film is the sixth highest opening day of all time and the third highest non holiday of all time in terms of net collections. The film is currently at number position with highest opening day collection.

With such fantastic numbers on day one, 'Sanju' might turned into Ranbir Kapoor's biggest film so far. Here's quick look at the opening day collection of his top 5 films:

In his review, Deccan Chronicle critic Rohit Bhatnagar wrote, "The best thing about director Rajkumar Hirani is that no matter how intense is his story, his storytelling is so humorous that one can easily enjoy it. Since he tried his hand on a biopic for the first time in his career, he definitely takes his creative liberty in telling the real story of controversial star Sanjay Dutt played by immensely talented Ranbir Kapoor."

Written, edited and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has an ensemble star-cast which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza among others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios, 'Sanju' is now running in cinemas.

