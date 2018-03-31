Watch: Salman Khan’s Dil Diyan Gallan gets an Arijit Singh version, do you like it?

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, also starring Katrina Kaif, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ released in Christmas 2017.

Salman Khan apparently got Arijit Singh’s voice replaced with Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s in 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

Mumbai: Salman Khan and Arijit Singh had a fallout in 2016 since Arijit was roped in to sing ‘Jag Ghoomeya’ from ‘Sultan’, but Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice ended up being added to the song.

It looks like Arijit has moved over it, as he not only sung Salman Khan’s ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ song ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ at a recently held event in Pune.

Arijit sung the song twice at the event, calling it a fan moment. ‘Dil Diyan Gallan’ was originally sung by Pakistani sensation Atif Aslam.

