The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 29, 2018 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

‘She made false accusation, should apologise’: Nana to slap legal notice on Tanushree

ANI
Published : Sep 29, 2018, 9:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 29, 2018, 9:42 am IST

The veteran actor, who is currently shooting for ‘Housefull 4’, communicated the news through his lawyer.

Nana Patekar had earlier denied Tanushree Dutta’s claims of sexual assault by saying it wasn’t possible as there were many people on set.
  Nana Patekar had earlier denied Tanushree Dutta’s claims of sexual assault by saying it wasn’t possible as there were many people on set.

New Delhi: Veteran actor Nana Patekar has decided to send a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta following her allegations that he sexually harassed her on the sets of a film in 2008.

Speaking to ANI, Patekar's lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar, dismissed Dutta's allegations calling them false and untrue.

"We are in process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements," said Shirodkar.

Dutta had recently alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of the film ‘Horn 'Ok' Pleassss.’

She alleged that she was harassed by Patekar while shooting for a special dance number in the movie. The former beauty queen also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her.

"He was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on," Dutta said.

The 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne' actor further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

Tags: tanushree dutta

MOST POPULAR

1

Belgium to sue Google for not blurring images of defense sites

2

Facebook says hackers could access some apps

3

Hacked: Facebook says 50M user accounts hit by security breach

4

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

5

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham