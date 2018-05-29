The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | Last Update : 05:24 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Salman Khan forces a kid to hug Jacqueline Fernandez on National TV, netizens react

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 29, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2018, 4:45 pm IST

During the TV show something unpleasant happened and the way Race 3 stars reacted to it appalled many people on social media.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan.
Mumbai: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and the rest of the cast of upcoming thriller 'Race 3' recently appeared on the dance reality show to promote their film. But during the episode something unpleasant happened and the way Salman and Jacqueline reacted to it appalled people on the social media.

Salman Khan, the flamboyant superstar, asked a seven year old contestant if he wants to hug Jacqueline, to which the kid replied 'no', because he doesn’t feel like. But then Salman took Jacqueline to the stage and made him forcefully hug her, not once but twice.

Also read: Complaint filed against singer Papon who was caught kissing reality show contestant

Jacqueline posted a video of the moment which says, “Kids usually love me, this boy was an exception.. at least I got my hug in the end”.

Here are some of the comments of furious netizens who question Jacqueline and Salman about their irresponsible behaviour on National television:

Recently, Bollywood singer Papon created major controversy when he was caught kissing a minor participant of a music show.

