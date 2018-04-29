The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 29, 2018 | Last Update : 11:05 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Newton case: Pre-summoning evidence hearing on July 19 for Rajkummar Rao's film

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2018, 10:54 am IST

'Newton' was India's official entry for the Oscars' Best Foreign Language Film category last year.

Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'Newton.'
 Rajkummar Rao in a still from 'Newton.'

Mumbai: A Delhi court has posted hearing in the case against Bollywood movie 'Newton' for July 19, 2018 for pre-summoning evidence of the complainant.

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) sub-Inspector Tamal Sanyal has filed the criminal complaint and civil defamation case and sought direction to Manish Mundra, producer of the movie, and Shiladitya Bora, the CEO of production company Drishyam Films, to tender an unconditional public apology and compensate the complainant, and the CRPF.

Sanyal has sought deletion of scenes allegedly portraying the CRPF in a bad light and its re-release.

He alleged that false and baseless imputations were made by the makers with the sole mala fide intention to injure and harm the image of a prime central paramilitary force of the country.

The 'National Coordination Committee', an umbrella organisation of multiple organizations of retired paramilitary personnel and officers, has also filed an application for impleading in the case.

'Newton' revolves around a rookie but idealistic election officer as he struggles to hold elections in a Chhattisgarh village despite the threat of Naxalite violence. It was India's official entry for the Oscars' Best Foreign Language Film category last year.

Tags: newton, rajkummar rao

MOST POPULAR

1

IPL 2018, CSK vs MI: Rohit Sharma star in Mumbai Indians 8 wicket win vs CSK

2

Avengers Infinity War BO collection day 1: The superhero ensemble earns Rs 31.3 crore

3

Here’s everything we know about Prince Louis so far

4

7 striking facts: The money tech companies are making

5

British Sikh MP launches campaign for direct Amritsar-London flights

more

Editors' Picks

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

Varun Dhawan in a photoshoot. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: Crowd puller on his way to rule all type of people

While Hansal Mehta is awaiting the release of 'Omerta', Ayushmann Khurrana is busy shooting for his films.

Is Hansal Mehta directing Ayushmann Khurrana in his next?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham