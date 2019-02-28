Thursday, Feb 28, 2019 | Last Update : 01:46 PM IST

Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta sangeet: Shah Rukh Khan grooves to Coldplay, watch video

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 28, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Updated : Feb 28, 2019, 12:16 pm IST

Ambani’s party in Switzerland has been a starry affair with Bollywood celebs and International artists showing up.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding party is currently underway in St Moritz, Switzerland. (Instagram)
Mumbai: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding party in St Moritz, Switzerland, has been a starry affair with Bollywood celebrities and international artists showing up. If Isha Ambani’s sangeet had Beyonce performing, the son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Akash, had Coldplay and Chainsmokers performing at his pre-wedding bash.

Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others have joined Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party.

SRK was photographed with a fan in Switzerland on Monday.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Several pictures and videos from the star studded party have been surfaced online with '#AkuStoleTheShlo' and it just looks like a gala affair.

Chris Martin, the Coldplay lead, performed last night at a party.

Shah Rukh Khan along with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta grooved together as Coldplay’s Chris Martin performed some of his best songs.

Later the Bollywood stars were all seen on stage along with the Ambani family as they all danced to Gallan Goodiyan from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani looked adorable as they shook a leg together at the wedding festivities.

The Chainsmokers also performed at the starry pre-wedding bash.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash will reportedly marry Shloka Mehta in Mumbai in March at Mumbai’s Jio World Centre. A party will be hosted at the same venue on March 10, followed by a reception on March 11. The couple got engaged last year.

