Salman Khan goes gaga over Katrina Kaif, credits her for Tiger Zinda Hai success

Published : Dec 27, 2017
Updated : Dec 27, 2017

The actor, who turned 52 on Wednesday, celebrated his birthday with his family and friends, shared that the movie worked because of her.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in 'Tiger Zinda Hai.'
Mumbai: Salman Khan and Katrina reunited on the big screen after five years in Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and proved to be a winning combination once again.

The actor, who turned 52 on Wednesday, celebrated his birthday with his family and friends, shared that the movie worked because of only one reason, and that is Katrina Kaif.

While talking about the movie to the media, the actor said, "Tiger Zinda Hai has worked because of only and only one reason - Katrina Kaif. Did you see the amazing action sequences she did in the movie?"

When asked what is his new year resolution, the 'Sultan' star noted, "There are still some days left in this year. Let me spend those first happily, and then I'll think about next year."

The flick continues to roar at the box-office, as the movie crossed Rs. 150 crore at the box-office in just 4 days.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' collected Rs. 36.54 crore on Monday (which was a Christmas holiday), and brought its grand total to Rs. 151.47 crore.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is a sequel to Kabir Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' which also starred Salman and Katrina.

