TMC MP Mithun cites poor health, quits Rajya Sabha

Mithun has submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

New Delhi: Actor-turned politician Mithun Chakraborty, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha by the Trinamul Congress, on Monday resigned from the Upper House, citing health reasons.

He has submitted his resignation to the Rajya Sabha Chairman. The actor has written to the Chairman that because of his health condition he is not been able to fulfil his duty in Rajya Sabha and that is why he is relinquishing his seat, sources stated.

Gaurang Chakraborty, better known by his stage name Mithun Chakraborty, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in January 2014 by All-India Trinamul Congress, following which he became a member of Parliament in April 2014.

Agencies quoted TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien informed the media on Monday that Mr Chakraborty resigned from the Rajya Sabha, adding that the party wishes him good health and speedy recovery.

“He resigned from Rajya Sabha on health grounds. We continue to share warm relationship with him and his family. We wish him speedy recovery,” said Mr Brien.

Mithun, whose alleged involvement in Saradha scam made news last year, had attended the Upper House for three days only.

Mithun had skipped last two Parliament sessions due to some health issues. Chakraborty was elected to the Rajya Sabha in April 2014. Mithun’s term was due to end in 2020, however, the actor has been unwell for some time.

The Bollywood actor was reportedly treated in the US in October this year for a back injury that took place in 2009 doing a stunt for a film.