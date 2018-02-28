The Asian Age | News

Sridevi’s mortal remains arrive in Mumbai, funeral tomorrow

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Feb 27, 2018, 9:33 pm IST
Updated : Feb 27, 2018, 9:55 pm IST

Anil Kapoor has reached the Mumbai airport to collect the mortal remains with Boney, Arjun and Sanjay Kapoor.

Sridevi at an event.
 Sridevi at an event.

Mumbai: Sridevi, who breathed her last on Sunday morning in Dubai after attending her nephew Mohit Marwah’s wedding there, has arrived in Mumbai, three days after she died in her hotel suite in Dubai. This happened after authorities issued the final clearance letter on Tuesday afternoon.

The mortal remains were expected to reach by 10:30 pm at Mumbai airport, and Anil Kapoor was spotted at the Mumbai airport some time back. He will bring Sridevi's mortals along with Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, as per news agency ANI.

It was reported that Anil Ambani had chartered the plane for the Kapoors.

The late actress, it is being reported, will be taken from the Mumbai airport to Bhagya bungalow in Versova, the place where she ran a school for underprivileged children.

The autopsy concluded Sridevi lost consciousness and died from ‘accidental drowning’ in her hotel bathtub late on Saturday night. The actress was reportedly getting ready after her husband told her about his plans of ‘surprise dinner’, which is when she ‘accidentally fell in the bathtub and drowned’.

The Dubai Police handed over the letter to Sridevi's family and the Indian Consulate for the release of her mortal remains early on Tuesday afternoon.

Her body was embalmed at the Medical Fitness Centre in Muhaisanah, Dubai.

The delay took place because the Dubai Police in its forensic report put the cause of death as ‘accidental drowning’ and not cardiac arrest as was earlier reported.

Following the report, the case was transferred to the Dubai Public Prosecution for routine legal procedure and the final clearance.

Late on Monday night, sources told the Gulf News that Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor had been called to the Bur Dubai police station for questioning. He was allowed to go back to the hotel after he made a statement, the paper reported.

Hotel staff was also questioned.

Since no foul play was found, the case is now considered closed.

Her cremation will be held in Vile Parle on Wednesday afternoon post a condolence meet in the morning.

The late actress' spokesperson issued an official statement on behalf of the family, which states, "On behalf of Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor, the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families, a sincere thanks to the media for your continued sensitivity and support during this emotional moment. Condolences and last respects to be held on 28th Feb Wednesday, 9.30 am to 12.30 pm at Celebration Sports Club, Garden No 5, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400053. The last journey will commence at 2 pm from Celebration Sports Club to Pawan Hans. The cremation will be held at Vile Parle Seva Samaj Crematorium and Hindu Cemetery, Next to Pawan Hans, SV Road, Vile Parle West from 3.30 pm onwards."

The spokesperson also issued another official statement on behalf of the family, which reads, "Khushi, Janhvi, Boney Kapoor and the entire Kapoor and Ayyappan families are deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. Late Sridevi Kapoor passed away in Dubai, UAE, on Saturday February 24th. We thank the film fraternity, media, fans of late Sridevi Kapoor and all the well-wishers for their prayers, support and sensitivity during our moment of immense grief. We request you to kindly join us in paying our last respect to a remarkable actor, beloved wife and loving mother."

Tags: sridevi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

