Cyber bullying: Actress Parvathy lodges complaint

Published : Dec 26, 2017, 8:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 26, 2017, 8:10 pm IST

The actress was recently trolled by Mammootty's fans for calling the dialogues in his latest film Kasaba 'misogynist'.

Parvathy was recently seen in the Bollywood film 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' opposite Irrfan.
 Parvathy was recently seen in the Bollywood film 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' opposite Irrfan.

Mumbai: Award-winning actress Parvathy, who was trolled on social media for commenting against some dialogues in top actor Mammootty's film, today lodged a police complaint.

The 'Qarib Qarib Singlle' actress had recently called the dialogues in 'Kasaba' 'misogynist'.

She was viciously trolled and abused on various online platforms by the veteran actor's fans.

According to police, a case has been registered by the Ernakulam South Police in this regard.

"She forwarded a complaint to me...and investigation has commenced on this," IG Manoj Abraham, nodal officer, Cyberdome told PTI.

At an open forum organised on the sidelines of the recently held International Film Festival of Kerala, she voiced her opinion against glorifying misogyny on screen and expressed concern about the absence of women perspective in cinema.

To prove her point, Parvathy said she had recently watched "Kasaba."

Though she did not mention the actor's name, she said the film had disappointed her as it featured a great actor mouthing "misogynistic dialogues."

She had also said such kind of dialogues from a superstar would give a wrong impression to people.

Condemning the online attacks, Finance Minister Thomas Isaac had tweeted that they were deplorable and praised Parvathy for making Kerala proud by winning the best actress award at IFFI.

Known for her variety of roles in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil and Hindi, Parvathy bagged the 'Best Actress' award in the recently concluded International Film Festival of India.

She has also secured the Kerala State Film Award for the best actress.

