The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 26, 2018 | Last Update : 10:07 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

#MeToo: Court reserves order on Alok Nath's plea on Vinta Nanda's allegations

ANI
Published : Oct 26, 2018, 9:15 am IST
Updated : Oct 26, 2018, 9:15 am IST

Vinta Nanda had also lodged a complaint against Alok Nath for allegedly sexually harassing her in the 90s.

Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.
 Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.

The Dindoshi Sessions Court on Thursday reserved its order on Alok Nath's plea seeking injunction order to Vinta Nanda that she should not give interviews or speak against him.

Earlier this month, Alok Nath had filed a civil defamation suit against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape. The actor had sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Rs 1.

While hearing the case on October 17, a Mumbai court didn't pass an interim order and allowed writer-producer Vinta Nanda to use social media to comment on her rape and sexual assault allegations against Alok Nath.

Vinta Nanda had also lodged a complaint against Alok Nath for allegedly sexually harassing her in the 90s.

In the wake of ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.
Following the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

Tags: alok nath, vinta nanda

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan aka Bauua Singh from 'Zero' joins Twitter!

2

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

3

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

4

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

5

Google News bug hogging mobile data

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham