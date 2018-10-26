MeToo: Court reserves order on Alok Nath's plea on Vinta Nanda's allegations

Vinta Nanda had also lodged a complaint against Alok Nath for allegedly sexually harassing her in the 90s.

Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.

The Dindoshi Sessions Court on Thursday reserved its order on Alok Nath's plea seeking injunction order to Vinta Nanda that she should not give interviews or speak against him.

Earlier this month, Alok Nath had filed a civil defamation suit against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape. The actor had sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Rs 1.

While hearing the case on October 17, a Mumbai court didn't pass an interim order and allowed writer-producer Vinta Nanda to use social media to comment on her rape and sexual assault allegations against Alok Nath.

In the wake of ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

Following the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.