Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019 | Last Update : 10:40 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

'I improve gradually': Amitabh on health conditions

ANI
Published : Dec 25, 2019, 10:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 25, 2019, 10:18 am IST

The senior actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans and friends who wished for his speedy recovery.

Amitabh Bachchan.
 Amitabh Bachchan.

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who skipped National Film Award Ceremony due to bad health conditions took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a health update.

The senior actor expressed his gratitude towards his fans and friends who wished for his speedy recovery. "Thank you for your 'get wells' .. I improve gradually .. aabhaar !" read the senior actor's tweet.

Earlier on Monday, the actor announced that he will not be able to attend the annual National Film Awards ceremony as he was down with fever. The actor was to be conferred with Indian cinema's highest honour - Dadasaheb Phalke award at the ceremony.

After Bachchan's absence from the award ceremony, Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar announced that legend actor Amitabh Bachchan will be bestowed with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on December 29 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, big b, amitabh bachchan health condition, national film awards, dadasaheb phalke award
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir reconsiders Devil

Deepika Padukone

Deepika was my only choice: Meghna

Bhumi Pednekar

A spectacular 2019 for Bhumi

Kangana Ranaut

The rules of pangas

MOST POPULAR

1

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

2

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

3

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

4

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

5

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham