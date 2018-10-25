The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 25, 2018 | Last Update : 12:01 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Unfortunate that my colleagues are fighting: Jackie Shroff on #MeToo India

PTI
Published : Oct 25, 2018, 10:35 am IST
Updated : Oct 25, 2018, 10:35 am IST

The actor says while no woman should be harassed, people should also not enjoy watching others fall.

Jackie Shroff.
 Jackie Shroff.

Mumbai: Some of Bollywood's popular names, such as Nana Patekar and Sajid Khan, are facing fire in the #MeToo movement and Jackie Shroff says it is unfortunate that his colleagues have been named.

The actor says while no woman should be harassed, people should also not enjoy watching others fall.

"It's so unfortunate that all my colleagues are fighting. They are my co-actors... Washing their dirty linen in public and people are watching and enjoying it, trying to be (holy). Look into your own eyes. Look what you have been through.

"Why are people having this immense interest in watching what others are doing? It's an unfortunate thing happening at the moment," Shroff told PTI.

The actor said it is important to ensure a safe working space for women and they should take immediate and strict action against the perpetrators when something like this happens.

"If they (perpetrators) are given a tight slap, a good beating right there and then. No one should tolerate indecent behaviour, it's an absolute no. Women shouldn't go through this.

"Maybe there are girls who are shy, who wouldn't be comfortable taking this step. I know because I have a daughter and a wife but it's time one has to be a little strong."

Shroff was speaking at the launch of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films' "The Playboy Mr Sawhney", directed by Tariq Naved Siddiqui.

At the event, when he was asked to comment on Patekar and Khan, Shroff said, "I don't want to fan it. If they take (these men) in their films or don't, it's their call.

"If they don't remove them, there might be an agitation. People will say 'why not remove them'. So let it rest.

Tags: jackie shroff

MOST POPULAR

1

Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio to work together for 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

2

iPhones see 400% increase in cryptomining malware

3

PM Modi to be conferred with Seoul Peace Prize 2018

4

Google News bug hogging mobile data

5

Shraddha Kapoor wishes 'Saaho' co-star Prabhas on his birthday, see photo

more

Editors' Picks

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

more

ALSO FROMLife

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

The immersion of idols marks the end of the festival that commemorates the slaying of a demon king by lion-riding, 10-armed goddess Durga, marking the triumph of good over evil. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Durga Puja 2018: India bids adieu to Goddess for the year

The Navratri festival of nine nights began on October 10 and culminates with the celebration of 'Dussehra'.(Photo: PTI)

India celebrates Navratri

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham