The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 25, 2018 | Last Update : 10:25 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Ajay stirs storm on Twitter by ‘leaking’ Kajol’s WhatsApp number; then this happened

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 25, 2018, 9:37 am IST
Updated : Sep 25, 2018, 9:37 am IST

The ‘Golmaal Again’ actor cleared the air after sending Twitteratti berserk by sharing his wife’s number.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are working together after many years in ‘Helicopter Eela.’
 Ajay Devgn and Kajol are working together after many years in ‘Helicopter Eela.’

New Delhi: Hours after Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn stirred a storm on social media after tweeting his wife and actor Kajol's number, the 'Golmaal' star has now clarified that it was a mere prank.

The 'Singham' star tweeted, "Pranks on film set are so passe. so tried pulling one on you guys here."

The 49-year-old actor had shared a message on Twitter writing, "Kajol not in country co-ordinate with her on WhatsApp 9820123300," following which Twitterverse went berserk.

Some even shared screenshots of their messages sent to the number tweeted, cautioning Kajol, to switch off her phone, if it is indeed her number!

Several memes also started doing the rounds, some of which Ajay retweeted and replied to, warning one of them how the ‘stunt performed by a highly trained professional’ and not to tried at home.

He even took sportingly a user’s taunt that people were reminded that he himself is on Twitter and asked a stressed 'Kajolic' to relax and laugh some times.

On the work front, Ajay is set to star in an upcoming football drama film in which he will play India's legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. He is also producing 'Helicopter Eela' starring wife Kajol.

Reinventing the process of parenting, the comedy-drama witnesses Kajol as a single mother and an aspiring singer who joins her son, Vivaan's (played by Riddhi Sen) college to complete her education.

Also starring Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Chowdhary, the film is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jayantilal Gada.

'Helicopter Eela' is slated to hit screens on October 12.

Tags: kajol

MOST POPULAR

1

When SRK told Kajol to learn how to act, and she felt he talks nonsense sometimes

2

Cop charges self with rape after accidentally entering own name on computer

3

Here's why Kate Middleton is absent in the Queen's new documentary

4

Ayushmann Khurrana learns three different dialects for hilarious ride Badhaai Ho

5

Chekutty dolls made of soiled sarees revive dreams of flood-hit Kerala weavers

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham