IIFA 2018: Sridevi and Irrfan bag top honours, Vidya’s Tumhari Sulu best film

The late actress’ 'Mom' and Irrfan's 'Hindi Medium' clinched the top honours at the 19th edition of the awards.

Irrfan Khan in ‘Hindi Medium’, Sridevi in ‘Mom’ and Vidya Balan in ‘Tumhari Sulu.’

Bangkok: Late actress Sridevi's 'Mom' and Irrfan Khan-starrer 'Hindi Medium' on Sunday clinched the top honours at the 19th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, which saw Bollywood's evergreen actress Rekha take fans down the memory lane through her mesmerising performance after a hiatus of 20 years.

Besides that, the star-studded gala witnessed dazzling performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Iulia Vantur, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Bobby Deol.

While Sridevi was posthumously given the Best Actress award for her role of a mother in 'Mom', Irrfan was given the Best Actor trophy for his comical performance in 'Hindi Medium'.

Sridevi's husband, producer Boney Kapoor, accepted the award on her behalf. While, producer Dinesh Vijan took the award for Irrfan, who is currently undergoing Neuroendocrine tumour treatment in London.

"I have mixed emotions today. I miss her every minute and second of my life. I still feel she is around here. I want you all to support Janhvi like you supported her mother," Boney said.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan's 'Tumhari Sulu' was chosen as the Best Film.

The Best Director award was given to Saket Chaudhary for 'Hindi Medium'.

Amid all that, the awards gala, hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Riteish Deshmukh, also paid tributes to late legendary actors Shashi Kapoor and Vinod Khanna.

Vinod Khanna's award was accepted by filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, while Rishi and Ranbir Kapoor took Shashi Kapoor's award.

Here's a complete list of winners:

Best Film - 'Tumhari Sulu'

Best Director - Saket Chaudhary ('Hindi Medium')

Best Actor (Female) - Sridevi ('Mom')

Best Actor (Male) - Irrfan Khan ('Hindi Medium')

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Female) - Meher Vij ('Secret Superstar')

Best Actor In Supporting Role (Male) - Nawazzuddin Siddiqui ('Mom')

Best Story - Amit V Masurkar ('Newton')

Best Music Direction - Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi and Akhil Sachdeva ('Badrinath Ki Dulhania')

Best Background Score - Pritam ('Jagga Jasoos')

Best Screeenplay - Nitesh Tiwari and Shreyas Jain ('Bareilly Ki Barfi')

Best Dialogues - Hitesh Kewalya ('Shubh Mangal Saavdhan')

Best Choreography - Vijay Ganguly and Ruel Dausan Varindani, ('Galti Se Mistake' from 'Jagga Jasoos')

Best Cinematography - Marcin Laskawiec and Usc ('Tiger Zinda Hai')Best Editing - Shweta Venkat Mathew ('Newton')

Best Lyrics - Manoj Muntashir ('Mere Rashke Qamar' from 'Baadshaho')

Best Playback Singer (Female) - Meghna Mishra ('Main Kaun Hoon' from 'Secret Superstar')

Best Playback Singer (Male) - Arijit Singh ('Hawayein' from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal')

Best Sound Design - Dileep Subramaniam and Ganesh Gangadharan (YRF Studios for 'Tiger Zinda Hai')

Best Special Effects - Ny Vfxwala ('Jagga Jasoos')

Best Style Icon of the Year - Kriti Sanon

Best Debut Director - Konkona Sensharma

Outstanding Achievement by an Actor in Indian Cinema - Anupam Kher