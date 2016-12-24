Saturday, Dec 24, 2016 | Last Update : 11:55 PM IST

Priyanka opens up on facing racism in USA

When asked whether she has faced racism in Hollywood, the actress reportedly replied ‘yes’.

Priyanka's 'Quantico's second season is currently on air.
Mumbai: Priyanka Chopra might have had only one release this year, 'Jai Gangaajal', but the actress was still in the news for her international projects like 'Quantico' and 'Baywatch'.

The superstar is back in Mumbai after wrapping up shoot of the second instalment of her popular FBI-inspired TV series ‘Quantico’. PeeCee is on a two-week break for Christmas and New Year.

Seems like Priyanka is making good use of her break. After signing a two-year agreement with Assam government as its brand ambassador for tourism, the superstar shot for Karan Johar’s famous celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’.

And if rumours are to be believed, Priyanka was her usual confident and honest self.

When asked whether she has faced racism in Hollywood, the actress reportedly replied ‘yes’.

A source from the sets revealed to a daily, “When KJo asked her if she faced racism she admitted that she did, but not in studios. She shared that it was at the airport when she was sitting in the lounge for first class passengers that she was a victim. One of the ground staff personnel was rude to her telling that she was sitting in the wrong place. Only after she argued that she was a valid first class passenger, did he apologise.”

Piggy Chops, being the first actress Indian actress to have made it big in “Hollywood, warns her contemporaries who choose to follow her path,” Chopra reportedly said this to Karan Johar.

Her Hollywood debut ‘Baywatch’ alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron is slated to release on May 27.

