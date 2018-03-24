The Asian Age | News

Hichki day one box-office collection: Rani Mukerji starrer rakes in Rs 3.30 crore

Published : Mar 24, 2018, 1:31 pm IST
Rani Mukerji in a still from 'Hichki.'
 Rani Mukerji in a still from 'Hichki.'

Mumbai: Rani Mukerji has once again proved her acting prowess on the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. YRFs latest film 'Hichki' is a fine example of the fact that good script packed with equally good performances will definitely find takers without a 'hero' in the film.

The Siddharth P Malhotra directorial with Rani Mukerji in the lead has received warm welcome from audiences, as it had a decent first day of Rs 3.30 crore net.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the day one box office collection on his Twitter handle and wrote, “#Hichki settles and cements its status as Day 1 progresses… Records better occupancy post evening onwards… Sat and Sun expected to witness escalation in biz… Fri ₹ 3.30 cr [961 screens]. India biz.”

'Hichki' is expected to grow very well on Saturday as high end multiplexes have their best day but the test will be on Monday and that it will tell if the film can have a run at the box office.

Next weekend will see release of Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani starrer 'Baaghi 2'.

