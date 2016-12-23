Aamir has hilarious response to Salman's hate for him

Salman said on Twitter that he loved Aamir personally but hated him professionally.

Salman and Aamir are back to being friends

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan lauded Aamir Khan's performance in 'Dangal', saying he loves him personally but hates the actor when it comes to their profession as he has done a fantastic job in the biopic.

The 50-year-old star says on Twitter that his family liked Aamir's film even more than his own released 'Sultan'.

Aamir had an interesting response to the tweet.

While Salman's 'Sultan' was about a fictional wrestling champion from Haryana, whose successful career creates a rift in his personal life, Aamir's 'Dangal' chronicled the story of a real life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat.

In the film, Aamir plays Phogat, a former national champion, who trained his daughters to become professional wrestlers.

'Dangal', also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Zaira Wasim, hit the theatres today.