See photos: When Dangal girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra met Jackie Chan

The two ladies are in China to attend the Jackie Chan Action Film Festival in Datong, China.

Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, who charmed audiences with their powerful performances in Aamir Khan's 'Dangal', are currently in China. The two actresses recently caught up with none other than global superstar Jackie Chan! While Jackie enjoys incredible popularity for his action comedies across the World, not all his fans are as lucky as the Dangal girls, who not just got to meet him, but also got some memorable time to spend with the legend himself.

The two ladies are in China to attend the Jackie Chan Action Film Festival in Datong, China. From the looks of it, the ladies seem to be huge fans of the action superstar.

Check out some of their pictures right here:

On the work front, Fatima will be next seen in YRF produced ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ alongside Aamir Khan, Amiatbh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif. On the other hand Sanya just started shooting for her next film ‘Badhai Ho’ with Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj film titled, ‘Pataka’.