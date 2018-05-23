The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan posts heartwarming message for daughter Suhana as she turns 18

ANI
Published : May 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 9:48 am IST

As the young one attained legal age, the superstar took to Instagram to share her picture with a lovely caption.

Apart from Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan has two sons, Aryan and AbRam.
 Apart from Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan has two sons, Aryan and AbRam.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and doting dad Shah Rukh Khan has posted a heartwarming wish for darling daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18.

King Khan said he knew since the beginning that she was "meant for flying."

"Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u," wrote the 'Zero' star along with an adorable picture of Suhana.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the birthday, mom Gauri Khan took to social media to share a picture of her daughter and revealed that the preparations were underway for a big birthday bash.

Tags: shah rukh khan, suhana khan, gauri khan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

2

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

3

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

4

Saw the sexy jaguar Prince Harry was driving? Here’s its tragic story

5

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

The collection is a contemporary twist on classic, conservative swimwear pieces designed for the modern-day woman. (Photo: AFP)

Fashion Week Australia: Jets showcases futuristic take in high-fashion swimwear collection

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham