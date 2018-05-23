Shah Rukh Khan posts heartwarming message for daughter Suhana as she turns 18

As the young one attained legal age, the superstar took to Instagram to share her picture with a lovely caption.

Apart from Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan has two sons, Aryan and AbRam.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar and doting dad Shah Rukh Khan has posted a heartwarming wish for darling daughter Suhana, who recently turned 18.

King Khan said he knew since the beginning that she was "meant for flying."

"Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying...and now u can also legally do what u have been doing since u were 16...!! Love u," wrote the 'Zero' star along with an adorable picture of Suhana.

Meanwhile, on the eve of the birthday, mom Gauri Khan took to social media to share a picture of her daughter and revealed that the preparations were underway for a big birthday bash.