After Ram-Leela and Padmaavat, will Salman’s movie title Loveratri be changed?

It now looks like Salman Khan is the next target, since there have been protests for his movie title ‘Loveratri’.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and protests have been following each other since a long time. The director had to change his film names ‘Ram-Leela’ to ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela’ and ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmaavat’.

"We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don't want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar told Mid-Day.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "The movie is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning."

Salman was all set to give his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma a grand Bollywood launch with ‘Loveratri’, which also stars debutante Warina Hussain.