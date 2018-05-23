The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:33 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: PTI) LIVE| IPL 2018, Eliminator: Rajasthan aim for more wickets
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

After Ram-Leela and Padmaavat, will Salman’s movie title Loveratri be changed?

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 23, 2018, 6:36 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 7:52 pm IST

It now looks like Salman Khan is the next target, since there have been protests for his movie title ‘Loveratri’.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela' and 'Loveratri' poster.
 Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela' and 'Loveratri' poster.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and protests have been following each other since a long time. The director had to change his film names ‘Ram-Leela’ to ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela’ and ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmaavat’.

It now looks like Salman Khan is the next target, since there have been protests for his movie title ‘Loveratri’.

"We will not allow its exhibition in cinema halls in the country. We don't want the sentiments of Hindus to be hurt," VHP's international working president Alok Kumar told Mid-Day.

Speaking to reporters, Kumar said, "The movie is set against the backdrop of Navratri, a Hindu festival, and the name distorts its meaning."

Salman was all set to give his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma a grand Bollywood launch with ‘Loveratri’, which also stars debutante Warina Hussain.

Tags: salman khan, padmaavat, loveratri

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Deepika Padukone’s sister describes her in hilarious way, here’s what actress replied

2

Labrador becomes mother to nine orphan duckings

3

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

4

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

5

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Sanja Matsuri festival is a celebration for the three founders of Sensoji Temple in the Asakusa neighbourhood with nearly two million people visiting during the three-day event. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds come out to celebrate Sanja Matsuri festival in Tokyo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. (Photos: AP)

Meghan Markle marries Prince Harry in royal ceremony

For generations, the Muslim Bakarwals have traveled between summer pastures in the Himalayas and winter grazing grounds in the lowland plains, herding their goats, sheep and horses. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Travelling with the lost nomads of Kashmir

Preparations continue in Windsor ahead of the royal wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Saturday May 19. (Photos: AP)

Britain goes into frenzy ahead of Harry, Meghan wedding

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham