Abhishek, Taapsee’s Manmarziyan shoot stalled due to legal trouble?

Troubles seem to follow ‘Manmarziyan’. The movie, which went on floors, got a revamped cast and director. Earlier to be shot by Aanand L. Rai with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar, the movie is now produced by Aanand and directed by Anurag Kashyap, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. Post the revamp and even after seeking blessings from the Golden Temple on the first day, the team is facing yet another trouble.

After shooting for a week in Sonamrg, the film's team has been served a notice by the Jammu & Kashmir Tourism Board to explain how they shot in the area despite Sonmarg Development Authority banning vehicle movement on the orders of J&K high court.

A source told Mid-Day, "The Tourism Board has requested them to revert within a week on how they procured the permission to shoot in the stretch, which is an ecologically sensitive zone."

"[The area] is a gated property. So obviously, someone higher up allowed that entry," asserted local environmentalist Faiz Bakshi (who raised a PIL in the matter), adding, "[The area] is a gated property. So obviously, someone higher up allowed that entry," he says, adding that the hearing is scheduled for May 9. Bakshi adds, "This is a lapse on the part of the local administration. There are five departments required [in granting permission] — the District Magistrate, Department of Tourism, Sonmarg Development Authority, Department of Wildlife Protection in Kashmir, and the cops. I won't say the filmmaker is not to be blamed, but the unit couldn't have done it by themselves."

The spokesperson of Colour Yellow Productions said, "Proper permissions were in place from both, the Department of Tourism and Department of Wildlife Protection in Kashmir. We were sensitive about shooting there, and followed all the terms and conditions put forward to be allowed to shoot there."