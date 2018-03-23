The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:28 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Toofan Alaya: Aamir Khan to feature in Marathi show for water conservation cause

PTI
Published : Mar 23, 2018, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2018, 9:49 am IST

It'll revolves around the water situation in Maharashtra and feature Marathi film stars and people with inspiring stories.

(Left) Aamir Khan in one of the previous videos for the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup.
 (Left) Aamir Khan in one of the previous videos for the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup.

Mumbai: Taking the cause of water conservation ahead, superstar Aamir Khan will begin shooting for his upcoming Marathi show, 'Toofan Alaya' (Storm Is Here), next week.

The weekly show will revolve around the water situation in the state and feature a mix of Marathi film stars and people telling inspiring stories.

On the occasion of World Water Day, Kiran Rao, Aamir's filmmaker wife and founder of Paani Foundation, said the show, to be aired on Zee Marathi, will start from March 31.

"We have already begun shooting for the show, but Aamir will shoot his bits from next week. We have been shooting the show since last two weeks," Rao told reporters.

Paani Foundation, set up by Aamir, will start the third edition of 'Satyamev Jayate Water Cup' with an aim to extend the watershed management programme to 75 'talukas' in 24 districts of Maharashtra.

"There will be information about the Water Cup, and we will also tell stories about different villages and villagers. How they are changing their way of living. Aamir and we all will be travelling a lot for the same. There will be entertainment too," Rao said.

The filmmaker said that well-known faces from the Marathi film industry will be joining the show. "I won't say much because then it won't be a surprise," she added.

"Some of our friends from the industry will also be on the show, but we will specifically talk about people who are doing ground work," Rao said.

Satyajit Bhatkal, CEO, Paani Foundation, announced the NGO's statewide 'Jal Mitra' initiative, a drive where people can log into the NGO's website and register themselves to volunteer to do manual labour to build watershed structures.
In the Water Cup, villages compete to carry out maximum work for watershed management and water conservation.

The competition period of the third edition is April 8 to May 22.

Tags: aamir khan, kiran rao, satyamev jayate water cup, toofan alaya
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s how much people poop in their lives

2

Here’s the fake name Prince Harry used for secret social media profiles

3

Find out what Queen Elizabeth does not eat, according to her ex-chef

4

Chicken lover has been dining on McDonald's meal everyday for 25 years

5

Shahid's Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Team shoots at breakneck speed, 2nd schedule wrapped

more

Editors' Picks

On Wednesday, March 21, the police released the dash cam video from the car which shows the human driver take her eyes off the road for a few seconds.

Watch: Shocking footage of self-driving Uber knocking down woman

The incident was reported on March 19, where her brother (Durga Prasad Oram) said that her battery was draining out and she attempted to recharge the phone whilst talking. (Photos: Metro.co.uk)

Alleged Nokia smartphone explosion kills 18-year-old Indian girl

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

more

ALSO FROMLife

For three months a year, in the winter time Bedouin Arab herders take their 130 camels to graze on the shores of the Dead Sea, at the lowest place on Earth. (Photos: AP)

Bedouin herders get back to roots for camel birthing

Sudan, the world's last male northern white rhinoceros, died in Kenya on Monday, leaving his species one step closer to extinction.

In Photos: Remembering the last male northern white rhino Sudan

Mumbai-Students of All India Railway Act Apprentice Association stage blockade demanding jobs in railway sector near Dadar and Matunga. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Rail Roko agitation: Mumbai students block lines demanding jobs

Every year the city of Valencia celebrates the ancient "Las Fallas" fiesta, a noisy week that is full of fireworks and processions in honor of Saint Joseph that ends in the midnight of March 19. (Photos: AP)

Spain's annual Fallas festival celebrates things going up in flames

The Ibero-American Theater of Bogotá is a major cultural event in Colombia and one of the largest performing arts festivals in the world. (Photos: AP)

Theatre takes to the streets at Colombia Festival

Cheltenham Gold Cup's steeplechase, which is open to horses aged five years and over, is most prestigious of all National Hunt events. (Photos: AP)

Britain's equestrian best take to tracks at Cheltenham Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham