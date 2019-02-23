Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 | Last Update : 12:22 PM IST

Varun Dhawan to make guest appearance in Rajkummar Rao's 'Made In China'?

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 23, 2019, 12:13 pm IST
Updated : Feb 23, 2019, 12:13 pm IST

After the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the actor is all set to feature in Made In China opposite Mouni Roy.

 Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao. (Photo: Instagram)

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly one of the most popular actors in the industry right now. The actor has been impressing audiences with his extraordinary performances. After the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the actor is all set to feature in Made In China opposite Mouni Roy.

Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy on Made In China poster.Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy on Made In China poster.

Ever since Rajkummar shared the first poster of his upcoming venture, his fans have been getting excited to see their favourite's new avatar in the film. However, there is one more news which will definitely make the fans mad. Yes, a close source from the film's development said that Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo in 'Made In China'.

A source quoted, "Varun is going to make a cameo in the film. Rajkummar and he will soon shoot the scene together." Isn't it exciting? "The 90 per cent shoot of the film is completed", a source added.

Well, the makers have not yet made an official announcement about Varun's cameo. But if it happens then it will be a treat to see Varun and Rajkummar together on the big screen.

In December 2018, producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed that Varun and Rajkummar will be seen together in the horror-comedy film soon. The film will be released in January 2020.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar and Mouni's Made In China also stars Boman Irani and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the film is releasing on August 30, 2018.

