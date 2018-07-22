The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jul 22, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Housefull 4 first schedule wraps up, but where is Akshay Kumar?

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Jul 22, 2018, 9:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 22, 2018, 9:53 am IST

'Housefull 4' will release in 2D, conventional 3D and IMAX 3D on October 25, 2019, coinciding with Diwali.

Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar on ‘Housefull 4’ sets.
 Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar on ‘Housefull 4’ sets.

London: The first schedule of shooting for upcoming Bollywood comedy film 'Housefull 4' has wrapped up.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which is producing the movie, made the announcement on Twitter.

They wrote, "Now that's a spectacular wrap of the 1st schedule! #Housefull of Madness and Fun ?? Guess where next? ?? @akshaykumar @thedeol @Riteishd @kritisanon @hegdepooja @kriti_official #SajidNadiadwala @SimplySajidK @WardaNadiadwala @foxstarhindi #Housefull4"

The shooting of the film commenced on July 9.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh while 'Heropanti' star Kriti Sanon will be making her debut in a comic role.

Kriti Kharbanda of 'Veerey Ki Wedding' fame will also be seen in this movie.

The film, which is being directed by Sajid Khan, is the fourth film of the 'Housefull' series and is based on the theme of reincarnation.

Surprisingly, Akshay was nowhere a part of the wrap, unless he was the one clicking the photos or more likely because he drove off to a place in his new car from the sets, or at least that’s what a video and some photos which his fans shared suggest.

'Housefull 4' will release in 2D, conventional 3D and IMAX 3D on October 25, 2019, coinciding with Diwali.

