The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 09:57 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Revealed: Amitabh Bachchan starrer Badla remake of famous Spanish crime thriller

ANI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 8:45 am IST

The movie 'Badla' is co-produced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment.

Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 'Badla'.
 Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of 'Badla'.

Washington D.C.: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to star in Bollywood remake of famous Spanish crime thriller 'Contratiempo' (The Invisible Guest).

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the remake of Spanish thriller is titled as 'Badla' (Revenge).

'Contratiempo', revolves around a successful young businessman who seeks to prove his innocence when his mistress is murdered.

Megastar's 'Pink' co-star Taapsee Pannu will also feature in the flick.

The movie 'Badla' is co-produced by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment and Azure Entertainment.

"The surprising element about this- it will be the first time when Khan is co-producing a film top-lined by Bachchan," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Shah Rukh and Amitabh were last seen on screen together in 2008 release 'Bhootnath'.

Big-B is currently shooting for Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' which is a fantasy drama, and also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Tags: amitabh bachchan, shah rukh khan, badla film, contratiempo

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMLife

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham