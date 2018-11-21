The Asian Age | News

#MeToo India: Rape case filed against Alok Nath after complaint by Vinta Nanda

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 21, 2018, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2018, 11:35 am IST

The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered an FIR against actor Alok Nath on allegations of rape leveled by writer Vinta Nanda.

Vinta Nanda had credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.
 Vinta Nanda had credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Wednesday registered an FIR against actor Alok Nath on allegations of rape leveled by writer Vinta Nanda.

"Oshiwara Police has registered an FIR against Alok Nath under section 376 of IPC (rape) on the complaint filed by Writer Vinta Nanda," said senior police officer Manoj Sharma.

Also Read | Vinta Nanda files police complaint against Alok Nath

In October, Alok Nath had filed a civil defamation suit against writer-producer Vinta Nanda, who accused him of rape. The actor had sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Rs 1.

Also Read | Alok Nath responds to CINTAA, his wife moves court against Vinta Nanda

While hearing the case on October 17, a Mumbai court didn't pass an interim order and allowed writer-producer Vinta Nanda to use social media to comment on her rape and sexual assault allegations against Alok Nath.

Vinta Nanda had also lodged a complaint against Alok Nath for allegedly sexually harassing her in the 90s.

In the wake of ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of teleserial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.
Following the allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) had issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

Tags: alok nath, vinta nanda, #metoo movement

