

‘A film never finishes’: Shah Rukh Khan gets emotional about his upcoming Zero

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2018, 9:38 am IST
Taking to his Twitter handle, Khan shared a selfie with a caption to inform about the end of the shoot.

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Zero' has been making the right noise ever since its announcement. The actor has now wrapped up the shoot of the upcoming film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Khan shared a selfie with a caption that read," A film never finishes...but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot. #ZeroTheFilm"

For the past month or so, the 'Raees' star had been shooting for his upcoming drama in the United States.

'Zero' is a story that celebrates life; the first look of the film featured Shah Rukh Khan as the adorable vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale.

Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, 'Zero' is going to mark the onscreen reunion of the actor trio, Shah Rukh, Anushka Sharma, and Katrina Kaif, after 2012's 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

The romantic-drama is slated to hit the screens on December 21.

