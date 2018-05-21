Watch: Madhuri and Renuka reliving Hum Aapke Hain Koun magic will make you nostalgic

The actresses, who are reuniting on screen, had a lovely moment dancing to one of the songs from the film.

Screengrabs from Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram video vis-a-vis her song 'Lo Chali Main' with Renuka Shahane from 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun.'

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit and her co-star Renuka Shahane recreated the song 'Lo Chali Main' from their movie, 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

The actresses grooved to the song on the sets of their upcoming Marathi movie, 'Bucket List'.

In a video, which is doing the rounds on social media, both the actress can be seen dancing as soon the music plays.

Madhuri uploaded the video on her Instagram handle as she wrote, "When work is fun! Things we do to keep everyone motivated on the sets of #BucketList after a long night schedule. And some bonds never grow old! @renukash710

@bucketlist_film is releasing next Friday, 25th May. Mark your calendar.

#Repost @karanjohar (@get_repost) Reliving the magical #humaapkehainkaun moment! @madhuridixitnene and @renukash710 on the sets of #bucketlist !!! Releasing on Friday the 25th of May!!!!"

Earlier, Karan Johar, who is also presenting 'Bucket List', tweeted the video.

Renuka and Madhuri came together after 24 years for 'Bucket List'. The movie will hit the theaters May 25.