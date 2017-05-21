The Asian Age | News

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai looks like a ravishing rose in Cannes

Ash looked every bit stunning as she flouted the red carpet rules by wearing a ruffled Ralph & Russo gown in stunning red.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 120 Beats Per Minute at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. (Photo: AP)
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took her game to the next level when she walked the red carpet on day 4 of the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Aishwarya
 

Aishwarya
 

Aishwarya
 

Aishwarya, 43, who is making her 16th Cannes appearance this year, looked as confident as ever as she strutted her stuff in the off-shoulder gown.

Ash
 

Ash is one of the three Bollywood actresses to walk the red carpet this year. While Deepika Padukone made her debut on May 17 and 18, Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to make a killer appearance at the fest on May 21 and 22.

Ash
 

On day 3, the ‘Sarabjit’ star wore a gorgeous blue ballroom gown by Dubai-based Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco, looking like an absolute fairytale princess.

Ash
 

As part of the festival, Aishwarya will present her 2002 cult Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ‘Devdas ’at a big screen open to the public on the Martinez beach, as part of the festival.

Cannes began on May 17 and will go on till 28th of this month.

