Father of Sooraj Barjatya, Rajkumar Barjatya passes away

Published : Feb 21, 2019
Rajkumar Barjatya worked as a producer and produced films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Vivaah and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Mumbai: Renowned film producer Rajkumar Barjatya of Rajshri Films passed away. As per ANI report, father of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya and son of founder Rajshri Pictures’ Tarachand Barjatya, Rajkumar took his last breath on Thursday morning.

Ace trade analyst, Komal Nahta tweeted, "Terribly shocking news. Shri Rajkumar Barjatya passed away some minutes back at Reliance Hurkissondas Hospital. Can’t believe this. Met him just a week back at his Prabhadevi office. He spent so much time with me and my family. He looked perfectly alright then. And now, he’s gone!"

Rajkumar is survived by wife Sudha and son Sooraj. His last production venture, Hum Chaar, was recently released.

