Friday, Dec 20, 2019 | Last Update : 10:50 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Country doesn't need Citizenship Act, says Swara Bhasker

ANI
Published : Dec 20, 2019, 10:13 am IST
Updated : Dec 20, 2019, 10:13 am IST

Condemning the new Citizenship Act, the actor said that it is only giving rise to fear among people of different communities.

Swara Bhasker.
 Swara Bhasker.

Mumbai: Along with thousands of protestors gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, Actor Swara Bhasker on Thursday took part in a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act and questioned the requirement of such law in the country.

"There is no need for CAA or NRC in this country. You have the process of granting citizenship to refugees and If you can grant citizenship to Adnan Sami on that basis then why can't you grant citizenship to Hindu refugees on the basis of that same process? Why do you have to change the constitution," Bhasker told ANI.

Condemning the new Citizenship Act, the actor said that it is only giving rise to fear among people of different communities. "The problem will not only be faced by the Muslim community but by every underprivileged and other people of this country," Bhasker told ANI.

Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, the actor said that the opposition which the government is facing is only ideological. "There is a difference between opposing and abusing. This is ideological opposition, Gandhi Ji also did ideological opposition. We are raising slogans of ideological opposition. This is part of the democratic opposition, there is no problem in such protests," the actor said.

She further supported the demonstrations against CAA and said that these demonstrations are not against democracy but are strengthening the values of democracy. "These demonstrations are for the unity between Hindus, Muslims and other communities in the country. Don't colour these demonstrations in one colour of 'opposition'," the actor told reporters.

People in large numbers gathered in Mumbai on Wednesday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. Actor Farhan Akhtar also joined the protest besides Bhaskar. The CAA grants citizenship to non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Tags: swara bhasker, caa, caa 2019, citizenship amendment act, caa protest, mumbai caa protest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar.

Raising voice an 'absolute democratic right', says Farhan Akhtar

Nora Fatehi

Nora Fatehi’s dancing dream came true

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan

Can’t imitate Govinda: David Dhawan

Rani Mukerji

Hollywood trumps Bollywood releases

MOST POPULAR

1

'Promise to love you for life': First woman mayor of Bogota marries girlfriend

2

Here is why Pervez Musharraf was sentenced to death in high treason case

3

Video: Deepika as Malti and Vikrant as Amol's 'Nok Jhok' song from 'Chhapaak' is out now

4

All you need to know about Trump impeachment ahead of vote

5

Xech Satellite Pro Wireless Powerbank review: Bank of sheer power on a budget!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham