Can't interfere with CBFC's work: SC on plea against 'Padmavati' release

ANI
Published : Nov 20, 2017, 5:50 pm IST
The CBFC has turned down the application of the makers of 'Padmavati' to expedite the certification process.

 A still from the film.

Mumbai: In the on-going furore over the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial upcoming directorial ‘Padmavati,’ the Supreme Court has chosen to not interfere in relation to the film’s release.

The response was in relation to a plea filed by a lawyer. The apex court said, 'we cannot interfere with CBFC's work'.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had turned down the application of the makers of 'Padmavati' to expedite the certification process of the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus, which has been mired in a slew of controversies over its storyline and concept, will be reviewed and certified as per set norms of following chronological order of all applications, said the Censor Board.

The new release date of 'Padmavati', which features Deepika Padukone in the titular role of Rani Padmavati, alongside Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji, is yet to be announced.

The film was initially slated to release on December 01.

