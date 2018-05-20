The Asian Age | News

Sunday, May 20, 2018

Entertainment, Bollywood

Royal Wedding: Priyanka Chopra looks enticing at Harry and Meghan’s reception

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 20, 2018, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : May 20, 2018, 7:28 pm IST

Dressed in Christian Dior, carrying a small clutch, Piggy Chops looked absolutely ravishing at the reception.

Priyanka Chopra at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception.
 Priyanka Chopra at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception.

The most-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress-turned-princess Meghan Markle has taken place.

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was preparing for the wedding early in the morning and shared a photo which appeared to be the wedding dress, but it appears that everyone was wrong about that. The dress was rather her wedding reception dress.

Meghan achieved popularity through ‘Suits’ and even though Priyanka arrived at the wedding with some of Meghan’s former co-stars, looking splendid in a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo paired with a classy hat, she chose to go solo for the reception.

Dressed in Christian Dior, carrying a small clutch, Piggy Chops looked absolutely ravishing at the lunchtime reception, which is also where late Princess Diana’s friend Elton John performed on Prince Harry’s request.

 

Priyanka made friends with Meghan as they both supported women on various platforms over the years. On a TV show, when Meghan was called Prince Harry’s girlfriend, PeeCee corrected the host saying ‘Suits’ actress.

