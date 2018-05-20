Royal Wedding: Priyanka Chopra looks enticing at Harry and Meghan’s reception

Dressed in Christian Dior, carrying a small clutch, Piggy Chops looked absolutely ravishing at the reception.

The most-awaited royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress-turned-princess Meghan Markle has taken place.

Bollywood-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was preparing for the wedding early in the morning and shared a photo which appeared to be the wedding dress, but it appears that everyone was wrong about that. The dress was rather her wedding reception dress.

Meghan achieved popularity through ‘Suits’ and even though Priyanka arrived at the wedding with some of Meghan’s former co-stars, looking splendid in a lavender Vivienne Westwood skirt and blazer combo paired with a classy hat, she chose to go solo for the reception.

Dressed in Christian Dior, carrying a small clutch, Piggy Chops looked absolutely ravishing at the lunchtime reception, which is also where late Princess Diana’s friend Elton John performed on Prince Harry’s request.

@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 10:56am PDT

@priyankachopra x @dior #styledbymimicuttrell A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

ok ok ok one more! A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on May 19, 2018 at 11:57am PDT

Priyanka made friends with Meghan as they both supported women on various platforms over the years. On a TV show, when Meghan was called Prince Harry’s girlfriend, PeeCee corrected the host saying ‘Suits’ actress.