The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:35 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Play called off for rest of the day as rain continues
 
Entertainment, Bollywood

Special screening of Padmavati angers I&B, censor chief

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Nov 19, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Updated : Nov 19, 2017, 1:59 am IST

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi slammed the makers of Padmavati for the private screening.

Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmavati'
 Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Padmavati'

New Delhi: While the Censor Board chief made his irritation with the director and producers of controversial film Padmavati public on Saturday, it is learnt that Union information and broadcasting ministry is also unhappy with the makers of the film over what they see as attempts to undermine the authority of the Central Board of Film Certification by securing “extra constitutional” approval for the movie by organising a special screening of the film for senior journalists and opinion makers.

Producers of Padmavati had organised a special screening of the movie in Mumbai to which several top journalists and opinion makers were invited. After watching the film, many tweeted favourably about it, which has seemingly drawn the ire of the ministry. 

According to sources, the I&B ministry has pointed out that every filmmaker needs to follow set norms and procedures before a movie is cleared for release in theatres and such attempts by filmmakers and producers are unwarranted.

Given that the CBFC is the only body that can legally certify movies for release in the country, the private show for a select group of journalists and opinion makers is being seen as an attempt by the producers to undermine the authority and legality of the CBFC.

CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi slammed the makers of Padmavati for the private screening. “ Disappointing that Padmavati is being screened for media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the Film. This compromises the role of systems and balances that are part of a functioning industry. It’s myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience... On one hand, holding the CBFC responsible and pressurising to accelerate the process and on the other hand, attempt to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent,” he said.

On Friday, the CBFC had sent Mr Bhansali’s film back to the makers citing that the application for certification was “incomplete”.

“The makers know and admit that the paperwork is not complete — the very disclaimer whether the film is work of fiction or a historical was left blank and not stated. On simply and legitimately being asked to provide important documents, (they are) accusing the CBFC of looking the other way and delay,” Mr Joshi said.

After the special screening, Rajat Sharma, editor-in-chief and chairman of India TV, tweeted about the film and broadcast a special programme on the issue. Others who attended the special screening include Arnab Goswami editor-in-chief Republic TV, veteran journalist Ved Pratap Vaidik and Zakka Jacob, deputy executive editor CNN News 18.  

“Not a single scene, dialogue or sequence in the film Padmavati that could hurt Rajasthani or Rajput pride,” Rajat Sharma tweeted after watching the movie.

“After watching #Padmavati, I must say there is nothing objectionable. No dream sequence, no romance between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmini. The movie is a tribute to Rajput bravery and valour,” Jacob tweeted.

Though Alauddin Khalji’s siege of Chittor in 1303 is a historical fact, most modern historians reject the authenticity of Rani Padmini and the best-known story about the siege. The earliest source to mention Rani Padmavati is an epic poem, Padmavat, written by Sufi poet Makil Muhammad Jayasi in Awadhi in 1540.

Karni Sena, a fringe political group, has been protesting against the film since its shooting began. They allege that the film shows a romantic relationship between Padmavati and Khilji. More protests erupted after the film’s song Ghoomar released, alleging that “it is an artistic and historic fraud to portray an incorrectly attired courtesan-like painted doll in the song as the very ‘queen’ the film purports to pay obeisance to.”

Tags: padmavati, prasoon joshi, i&b ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Need to tackle air pollution? Consider these five air purifiers

2

20 years of changing seasons on earth packed into 2½ minutes

3

Padmavati row: Deepika's 'xXx' co-star Ruby Rose lends support to actress on Twitter

4

Pilot draws penis in sky, Navy not happy with the incident

5

'Big Boss' winner, 'Aashiqui' actor Rahul Roy joins BJP, thanks Modi, Amit Shah

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham