The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2017 | Last Update : 03:24 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Azaan row: Sonu Nigam shaves head to rebut Maulavi threat

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 19, 2017, 2:55 pm IST
Updated : Apr 19, 2017, 3:22 pm IST

Earlier, the singer's remark about 'Azaan' outraged a certain sect of the Muslim organisation, with a fatwa being issued against the singer.

Singer Sonu NIgam (Photo: ANI)
 Singer Sonu NIgam (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam, at the centre of a controversy after his 'gundagardi' comment, on the Azaan, shaved his head on Wednesday -- just as he had said he would -- to collect Rs 10 lakh award a Maulavi had promised anyone who could "shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him across the country".  

Earlier, the singer's remark about 'Azaan' outraged a certain outlet of the Muslim organisation and the clerical had issued a fatwa against the singer.

A daily quoted the Maulavi as saying, “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs.10 lakhs for that person.”

Sonu had taken it as a challenge and took to Twitter to announce that he’s ready to shave his head off and instigated the Maulavi to carry Rs. 10 lakhs at his residence.

At the press conference, Sonu had stuck to his statements and said, “I believe in all faiths and I didn’t speak against any religion.”

Talking about exercising his democratic right, Sonu said, “This is a social topic and not religious and I have right to my opinion.” 

Finally, he concluded the press conference saying that he is shaving off his head after the media interaction.

At present, there is a hustle and bustle going around Sonu’s vicinity, the neighbours are complaining about the ruckus happening there. The cops have intervened to handle the situation.

Tags: sonu nigam, azaan, azaan controversy, bollywood
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

US Navy to redesign its submarines to accommodate women

2

Samsung Galaxy S8: To buy or not to buy

3

Alia fires her drunk on-duty bodyguard after being stranded in the wee hours

4

Get ready to scream at your smartphone

5

The new Google Earth gives you an immersive experience

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Russian illustrator Nikita Golubev doesn’t consider dirty cars to be an eyesore. In fact, he treats them as blank canvasses to make beautiful art. (Photo: Instagram/ @proboynick)

Russian man gives dirty cars an artistic makeover

Nusret Gökçe's popularity has made him go viral again after his cast his vote in the Turkish elections and his fans put him in hilarious situations. (Photo: Reddit)

Turkish chef Salt Bae casting his vote made netizens come up with hilarious memes

Worshippers in Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, Paraguay and Spain walk the streets enacting the crucifixion of Jesus Christ three days before the resurrection on Easter Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Devotees participate in the Good Friday rituals around the world

Stephen Crowley's daughter Hannah has been photoshopped in dangerous situations and it looks very real (Photo: Instagram)

Man photoshops daughter in terrifying places to send a message

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham