Azaan row: Sonu Nigam shaves head to rebut Maulavi threat

Mumbai: Singer Sonu Nigam, at the centre of a controversy after his 'gundagardi' comment, on the Azaan, shaved his head on Wednesday -- just as he had said he would -- to collect Rs 10 lakh award a Maulavi had promised anyone who could "shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him across the country".

Earlier, the singer's remark about 'Azaan' outraged a certain outlet of the Muslim organisation and the clerical had issued a fatwa against the singer.

A daily quoted the Maulavi as saying, “If anyone can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country, I personally announce an award of Rs.10 lakhs for that person.”

Sonu had taken it as a challenge and took to Twitter to announce that he’s ready to shave his head off and instigated the Maulavi to carry Rs. 10 lakhs at his residence.

At the press conference, Sonu had stuck to his statements and said, “I believe in all faiths and I didn’t speak against any religion.”

Talking about exercising his democratic right, Sonu said, “This is a social topic and not religious and I have right to my opinion.”

Finally, he concluded the press conference saying that he is shaving off his head after the media interaction.

At present, there is a hustle and bustle going around Sonu’s vicinity, the neighbours are complaining about the ruckus happening there. The cops have intervened to handle the situation.