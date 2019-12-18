Wednesday, Dec 18, 2019 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

Actor Farhan Akhtar to join protest against CAA

The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday and said that the time to protest on social media is now over.

New Delhi: With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, actor and singer Farhan Akhtar on Wednesday announced that he will take part in a demonstration against the law tomorrow.

Alongside the tweet, he shared a graphic describing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Alongside the tweet, he shared a graphic describing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Other celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt and Sushant Singh have also joined the protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

