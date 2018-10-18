The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Oct 18, 2018 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Vinta Nanda files police complaint against Alok Nath

ANI
Published : Oct 18, 2018, 9:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 18, 2018, 9:26 am IST

In the ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post.

Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.
 Vinta Nanda has credited Tanushree Dutta for courage in opening up against Alok Nath.

Mumbai: Writer-producer Vinta Nanda on Wednesday lodged a complaint with police against actor Alok Nath, who allegedly raped and sexually harassed her in the 90s.

This comes just days after Nath filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda.
Speaking to ANI outside the Oshiwara police station, Vinta said, "I have lodged a complaint, which has been accepted by the police. The officials have been really helpful and the process went easy and smooth."

However, she said that it wasn't easy to recount the whole event which took place almost two decades ago.

In the ongoing #MeToo movement, Vinta had accused Alok Nath of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a Facebook post. She was the writer and producer of tele serial 'Tara' in the 90s, in which Nath played a lead role.

In the wake of these allegations, the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) also issued a notice to the veteran actor, seeking his stand on the rape allegations made against him.

Tags: vinta nanda, alok nath

MOST POPULAR

1

Making men priority was a big mistake, says 'Badhaai Ho' actor Neena Gupta

2

Dogs can understand language, process spoken words like humans, study finds

3

YouTube is finally back online after a global outage

4

Photo: Nick Jonas' future looks bright with Priyanka Chopra!

5

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

From the traditional to the modern and everything human, here's how you saw Durga Puja. (A popular North Kolkata Durga Puja) Photo Credit: Debojyoti Sanyal, Sammya Brata Mullick, Supratim Chakraborty, Priyanka Dutta, Subhajit Biswas, Suprotim Nandi/ Lead image by Debojyoti Sanyal)

Durga Puja 2018: Devotees share their favourite moments from festivities

From pasta to whiskey butter or rich spongy date cakes, here are dishes that will leave you wanting more. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing delectables to drool over

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is a nine-day Taoist celebration beginning on the eve of 9th lunar month of the Chinese calendar, and is celebrated primarily in Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. (Photos: AP)

Thailand celebrates vegetarian fare in Nine Emperor Gods Festival

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham