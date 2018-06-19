The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 18, 2018 | Last Update : 09:35 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Watch: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu's chemistry is endearing in Soorma's first song

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 18, 2018, 8:43 pm IST
Updated : Jun 18, 2018, 8:43 pm IST

Gulzar has penned the romantic song, 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan' and it's been composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy.

Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the screengrabs from Soorma's first song 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan'. (Credit: YouTube/ Sony Music India)
 Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the screengrabs from Soorma's first song 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan'. (Credit: YouTube/ Sony Music India)

Mumbai: The makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsse Pannu's upcoming sports drama, 'Soorma', have released its first romantic track today. The multi-talented Diljit has lent his voice to the romantic track titled 'Ishq Di Bajiyaan'. While the lyrics for the song have been penned by ace writer Gulzar, the terrific trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have beautifully composed the song.

Diljit and Taapsee showcase the endearing chemistry as they fall in love with each other. And it is the simplicity and freshness of the song that will surely win your heart.

Watch the song here:

Speaking about the song, Diljit said in a press statement, “I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. I recently did a show with Shankar ji and I used to hear a lot his songs that he has composed in the past. Through this film, meeting Gulzar sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me.”

Diljit also tweeted, “#IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai.”

Apart from Diljit and Taapsee, the film also features Angad Bedi in an important role.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, 'Soorma' is written and directed by Shaad Ali.

The film is slated to release on July 13, 2018.

Tags: soorma, diljit dosanjh, taapsee pannu

MOST POPULAR

1

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

2

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

3

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

4

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

5

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham