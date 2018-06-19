Watch: Diljit Dosanjh, Taapsee Pannu's chemistry is endearing in Soorma's first song

Gulzar has penned the romantic song, 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan' and it's been composed by Shankar Ehsan Loy.

Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu in the screengrabs from Soorma's first song 'Ishq Di Baajiyaan'. (Credit: YouTube/ Sony Music India)

Mumbai: The makers of Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsse Pannu's upcoming sports drama, 'Soorma', have released its first romantic track today. The multi-talented Diljit has lent his voice to the romantic track titled 'Ishq Di Bajiyaan'. While the lyrics for the song have been penned by ace writer Gulzar, the terrific trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have beautifully composed the song.

Diljit and Taapsee showcase the endearing chemistry as they fall in love with each other. And it is the simplicity and freshness of the song that will surely win your heart.

Watch the song here:

Speaking about the song, Diljit said in a press statement, “I am really thankful to Shaad Ali for this opportunity to sing in this film. I recently did a show with Shankar ji and I used to hear a lot his songs that he has composed in the past. Through this film, meeting Gulzar sahab was a great thing for me because I never had any contacts to get through him. To sing a song which is written by Gulzar and music of Shankar Ehsaan Loy is a big thing for me.”

Diljit also tweeted, “#IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai.”

https://t.co/0KRbQ5mOy5 #IshqDiBaajiyaan Lao Romantic Feelingaan.. Kion Ke Sandeep Bhaji Hamare Baut Romantic Hain 😜 And Haan Feelings Mai Like & Share Karna Mat Bhool Jana😁😍



Although Gana Poora Rakhna Chaiye Thaa @sonymusicindia 😜Mazaa Aney Lagta Hai Khatam Ho Jata Hai🙈 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) June 18, 2018

Apart from Diljit and Taapsee, the film also features Angad Bedi in an important role.

Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh and Deepak Singh, 'Soorma' is written and directed by Shaad Ali.

The film is slated to release on July 13, 2018.